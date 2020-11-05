Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 25,566 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC opened at $101.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $131.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.37 and its 200 day moving average is $89.58.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

