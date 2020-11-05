Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.18 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 37.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $26,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 56.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 119.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

In other news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,512 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OC opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $76.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

