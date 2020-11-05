DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 65,602 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 227,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,602 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in The Williams Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE WMB opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.56, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

