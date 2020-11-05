Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,307 shares of company stock worth $8,754,352. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on COF shares. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

COF opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.52. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.31%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

