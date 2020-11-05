Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,910 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the second quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 278,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 440,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

