Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $46.10 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345,888 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $46,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the second quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 278,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 440,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $305.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.