Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Fortinet by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 245,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,871,000 after purchasing an additional 54,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,818,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Fortinet by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 20,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Fortinet by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock opened at $116.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.40. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, September 21st. OTR Global cut shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $100,372.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,354.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at $674,587,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,899,795 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.