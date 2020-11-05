DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 22,314 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 155.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,314 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH opened at $128.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.84 and a 200 day moving average of $100.18. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,799 shares of company stock valued at $22,181,023. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.