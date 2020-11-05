Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $177,697,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $106,428,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $72,337,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $34,879,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,764,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,946,000 after buying an additional 279,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $56,750.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,574.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $544,110.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,889 shares of company stock worth $3,497,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.29.

Shares of BFAM opened at $157.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

