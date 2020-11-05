DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,741 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ventas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $63.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Ventas’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

