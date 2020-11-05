Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 594 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HFC. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 69.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter worth $56,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

NYSE HFC opened at $18.73 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $55.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.