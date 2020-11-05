Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 7.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 7.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.59. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLG. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.