Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 910 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lincluden Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $139.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in AMBEV S A/S
Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in AMBEV S A/S
Keybank National Association OH Has $1.05 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc.
Keybank National Association OH Has $1.05 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc.
Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,004 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc.
Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,004 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Holdings Decreased by Keybank National Association OH
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Holdings Decreased by Keybank National Association OH
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Morgan Stanley
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Morgan Stanley
Keybank National Association OH Purchases 100 Shares of UniFirst Co.
Keybank National Association OH Purchases 100 Shares of UniFirst Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report