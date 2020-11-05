Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Makes New Investment in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fastly by 285.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,966 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $181,541,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Fastly by 321.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 27.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,906,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,425,000 after acquiring an additional 625,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. FBN Securities started coverage on Fastly in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.01 and its 200-day moving average is $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $43,471,409.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,021,650 shares in the company, valued at $81,895,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total value of $311,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,656,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,292,710 shares of company stock valued at $194,441,809 in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

