Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 127,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,516,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,310,000 after buying an additional 35,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

NYSE JNJ opened at $139.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $366.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.