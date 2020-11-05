Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,583,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,589,000 after buying an additional 56,049 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

NYSE COLD opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.41, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.16.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $401,671.88. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.