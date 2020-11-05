Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 241 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $139.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in AMBEV S A/S
Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in AMBEV S A/S
Keybank National Association OH Has $1.05 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc.
Keybank National Association OH Has $1.05 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc.
Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,004 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc.
Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,004 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Holdings Decreased by Keybank National Association OH
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Holdings Decreased by Keybank National Association OH
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Morgan Stanley
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Morgan Stanley
Keybank National Association OH Purchases 100 Shares of UniFirst Co.
Keybank National Association OH Purchases 100 Shares of UniFirst Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report