Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 241 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $139.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

