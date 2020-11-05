Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,687,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,395,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 794,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,470,000 after acquiring an additional 456,815 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 782,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,172,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 706,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $184.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.65. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WLTW shares. Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

