The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 586.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,686 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 964.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 1,989.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

The Mosaic stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

