Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $77,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 127,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,516,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,310,000 after purchasing an additional 35,272 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $139.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

