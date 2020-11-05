Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141,778 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,869 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.00. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

