KBC Group NV Cuts Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200,790 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Franklin Electric worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 47,000.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In related news, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $665,245.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,507.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.