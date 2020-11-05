Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Holdings Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,778 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Pentair worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Pentair by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Pentair by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 458,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 50,890 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Pentair by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 49,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Pentair by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $53.24.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

