Parallel Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 48.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 218.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $53.24.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $545,031.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

