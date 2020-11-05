AMC Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 62,096 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 31,048 call options.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.08. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 24.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.