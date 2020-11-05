DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 20,349 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,899,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,423 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 33.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,797,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,228 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 364.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,031,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

NYSE:MPC opened at $31.70 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $68.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

