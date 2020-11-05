DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 25,959 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 100.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.92.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,030 shares of company stock worth $1,618,690. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $111.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.07. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $113.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

