State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 91.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 14.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in State Street by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Dempze Nancy E bought a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in State Street by 17.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 465,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,598,000 after acquiring an additional 68,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.20. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

