Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 121.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 51.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,771 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,586,000 after acquiring an additional 737,024 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 91.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 121.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,163,000 after buying an additional 833,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 140.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 937,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,074,000 after buying an additional 548,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $113.40 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $115.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.18 million. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $57,157.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,429.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,059 shares in the company, valued at $788,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,563,084 shares of company stock valued at $765,045,751 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

