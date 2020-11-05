Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $370,000 Stake in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,788 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 50.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 14.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 29.0% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,405,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,738,000 after buying an additional 316,354 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 18.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOV opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

