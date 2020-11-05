Smith Barney Citigroup Increases The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $239.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.10.
The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $227.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.07 and a 200-day moving average of $200.29. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $237.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.45, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78.
In related news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares in the company, valued at $18,969,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,314 shares of company stock worth $86,146,270 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
