Smith Barney Citigroup Increases The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $239.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $227.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.07 and a 200-day moving average of $200.29. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $237.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.45, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares in the company, valued at $18,969,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,314 shares of company stock worth $86,146,270 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

