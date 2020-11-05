Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,801 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1,156.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,660,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,725,000 after buying an additional 2,448,431 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Aflac by 122.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,842,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,186,000 after buying an additional 2,114,702 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 39.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,888,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,093,000 after buying an additional 1,091,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 22.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,746,000 after buying an additional 639,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 12.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after buying an additional 628,922 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.