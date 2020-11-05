The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Williams Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Several research firms have commented on WMB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

