Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 40,760 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 241.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,760 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $99.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $112.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.06.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In other news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $112,209.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,725.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 862,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $69,101,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,693,410 shares of company stock valued at $138,916,967 over the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

