Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 52,476 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 52,476 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Ralph Lauren worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $450,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 19.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Michael A. George bought 3,770 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $671,285.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RL stock opened at $68.71 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

