Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,242,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 28.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.22.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,249. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $242.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $254.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.06. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

