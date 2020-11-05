PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PVH were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of PVH by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $61.08 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PVH from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays cut PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PVH from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.88.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.