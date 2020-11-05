Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 131,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 301.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

MPC stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

