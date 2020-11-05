KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,836 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Zillow Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 862,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $69,101,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,426.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $192,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,693,410 shares of company stock valued at $138,916,967. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $99.95 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.06. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter.

Z has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

