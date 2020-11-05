KBC Group NV Has $2.26 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,674 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.25 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $12.54 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

