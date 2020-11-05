KBC Group NV Purchases 1,336 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,132,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,829 shares in the company, valued at $9,344,910.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,774,130 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $133.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,336.13 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $135.04.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.