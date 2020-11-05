Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $68.61 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 6.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.52%.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.