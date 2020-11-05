KBC Group NV Acquires 18,452 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,551 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of TCF Financial worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the second quarter worth $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the third quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 511.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCF. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.55.

TCF opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

