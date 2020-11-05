Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 19,025 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 442,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,932,000 after buying an additional 13,843 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.64.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

