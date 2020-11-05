Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $243,000 Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,889,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,398,000 after buying an additional 1,363,140 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,778,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,282,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,168,000 after purchasing an additional 278,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,511,000 after acquiring an additional 284,743 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,132,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,250,000 after acquiring an additional 396,857 shares during the period.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.83 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.