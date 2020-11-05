Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,649 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 22.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $39,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $492,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $50,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,699.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

