NTV Asset Management LLC Buys 116 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,242,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062,204 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,304,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,803,000 after acquiring an additional 157,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,752,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,457,000 after acquiring an additional 210,973 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

JNJ stock opened at $139.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $366.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

