Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Under Armour by 113.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 168.6% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Under Armour by 229.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

