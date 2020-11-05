Eukles Asset Management Buys 112 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,242,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062,204 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,304,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,803,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,752,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,457,000 after buying an additional 210,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $139.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

