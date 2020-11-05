Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,034 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 19.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on QTS. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.87.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 16,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $1,161,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Barter sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $790,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,026.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,169 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QTS opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -210.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.20. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

